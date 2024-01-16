Governors Ball 2024: Post Malone and SZA score top billing in sizzling lineup!

Queens, New York - New York's hottest music festival has unveiled its star-studded lineup for 2024, featuring Post Malone, SZA, and The Killers among this year's Governors Ball headliners!

(From l to r) Post Malone, SZA, and The Killers are among the headlining acts at the 2024 Governors Ball music festival. © Collage: Jason Kempin & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Oli SCARFF / AFP

Following a venue change last year, the festival will return to Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 7-9, 2024, kicking off with performances on Friday led by Post Malone and Rauw Alejandro.

Also hitting the stage on Day 1 are Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Alex G, Yung Gravy, Flo, Farruko, Goth Babe, and more.

Saturday will be helmed by The Killers and 21 Savage, with Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter , Sexyy Red, TV Girl, Jessie Murph, Doechii, Tyla, and more on the roster as well.

SZA will take the reins on Sunday with a headlining slot, with Peso Pluma, Renée Rapp, Victoria Monét, Chappell Roan, Faye Webster, Stephen Sanchez, Baby Queen, and more also performing on the festival's final day.

Gov Ball presale begins on Thursday at 11 AM EST. Music fans can sign up for a presale passcode now at govball.com to gain access.