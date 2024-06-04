Gov Ball 2024: Everything you can't miss at the hottest New York City music festival!

Gov Ball Music Festival is back in business for another summer event that'll have New Yorkers talking until next year! But what should you see and do in 2024?

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - Governors Ball Music Festival is back in business for another summer event that'll have New Yorkers talking until next year! But what should you see and do in 2024?

(From l. to r.) Reneé Rapp, 21 Savage, and Sabrina Carpenter will perform at this year's 2024 Gov Ball Music Festival. © Collage: Frazer Harrison, Valerie Macon, & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Who's excited for another smashing year? We have all the info you need on what to watch, where to go, and when to get to each set at Gov Ball this year! Iconic artists like Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, 21 Savage, Reneé Rapp, SZA, and more will take on one of three stages: the GOVBALLNYC, GoPuff, and IHG Hotels & Resorts stage. On top of all the show-stopping performances, you also can stop by one of the dozens of booths for refreshing drinks, yummy eats, and photo-op fun for your entire friend group! Here's everything you can't miss at this year's Gov Ball Music Festival.

Who is performing at Gov Ball 2024, and what time are their sets?

Make sure to check out all of the incredible sets featuring artists like 21 Savage, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Labrinth, SZA, and more at Gov Ball 2024! © Yuki IWAMURA / AFP The artists to see at the Governors Ball Music Festival this year are out of this world, and we've broken down some of the best sets to see each day. Friday: Donna Missal: IHG stage at 1:00 PM

Qveen Herby: GoPuff stage at 2:30 PM

Yung Gravy: GoPuff stage at 4:00 PM

Dominic Fike: GOVBALLNYC stage at 6:30 PM

Labrinth: IHG stage at 7:30 PM

Post Malone: GOVBALLNYC stage at 8:30 PM Saturday: P1Harmony: IHG stage at 3:45 PM

Doechii: GoPuff stage at 4:05 PM

Sabrina Carpenter: GOVBALLNYC stage at 4:50 PM

Carly Rae Jepsen: GOVBALLNYC stage at 6:30 PM

21 Savage: GoPuff stage at 7:30 PM

The Killers: GOVBALLNYC stage at 8:30 PM Sunday: Chappell Roan: GOVBALLNYC stage at 4:45 PM

Don Toliver: GoPuff stage at 5:30 PM

Stephen Sanchez: IHG stage at 6:15 PM

Reneé Rapp: GOVBALLNYC stage at 6:30 PM

Peso Pluma: GoPuff stage at 7:30 PM

SZA: GOVBALLNYC stage at 8:30 PM There are plenty of other buzzy sets, so make sure to check out Gov Ball's official website for the complete schedule.

What else can you do at the Gov Ball 2024 festival grounds?

There are a ton of exciting booths to check out at Governors Ball 2024! © Yuki IWAMURA / AFP Beyond all the fun music, the festival also offers other fun things to do – with free samples galore! Starting with the Bud Light Backyard, attendees can enjoy live DJs, photo ops, ice-cold beers, and dancing! Stella Artois will also host a fun little booth with Hot Ones for yummy food, beer, and limited-edition merch. If you need a refreshing little break, head to the Chateau Ste. Michelle Wine Experience to try a ton of tasty drinks, or, if you're looking for something a bit different, the Mercado Espolòn Tequila booth is also open! For those needing extra hydration, Liquid IV has a chill booth that will help quench your thirst. And if you're feeling tired, Gov Ball has got you covered, too! House of Dunkin' is back with iced coffee, donuts, and a whole latté fun.