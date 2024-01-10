Governors Awards: Mel Brooks and Angela Bassett earn honorary Oscars

Los Angeles, California - 97-year-old actor Mel Brooks accepted a lifetime achievement Oscar in Hollywood on Tuesday, more than half a century after he won his only Academy Award with The Producers.

Mel Brooks accepts his honorary Oscar during the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, on January 9, 2024. © REUTERS

At a black-tie gala, Brooks – who memorably sent up Adolf Hitler in seminal satire The Producers, as well as exposing racial bigotry in films like Blazing Saddles – joked that he felt bad about the fate of his previous Oscar for best original screenplay.



"I miss it so much. I never should have sold it," he said, to raucous laughter in the ballroom.

"I won't sell this one, I swear to God!" Brooks added.

The legendary US comic and filmmaker is already one of the select few entertainers to win an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy – collectively called an "EGOT" – across a career spanning eight decades.

His latest honor came at the Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which each year honors four beloved industry veterans, many of whom are felt to have not received their dues at the regular Oscars.