Annie Lennox calls for Gaza ceasefire in Sinéad O’Connor tribute as hundreds rally at Grammys

Los Angeles, California - During her tribute to the late singer Sinéad O’Connor at Sunday's Grammys, Annie Lennox became the first star at a major awards show in 2024 to call for a ceasefire in Gaza .

Annie Lennox raises her first to demand a ceasefire in Gaza after performing Nothing Compares to U, in tribute to Sinéad O’Connor. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Lennox capped her performance of Nothing Compares to U – a song by Prince which was popularly covered by O'Connor in 1990 – with a statement in support of Palestinians under siege.

"Artists for a ceasefire. Peace in the world," the Eurythmics artist said with her fist in the air. An image of O'Connor was displayed on screen in the background.

O'Connor, an iconic Irish singer who passed away last July, was also known for speaking out about her political beliefs in memorable fashion. In 1992, she famously tore an image of Pope John Paul II to protest sexual abuse in the Catholic Church while performing on Saturday Night Live.

Lennox was just one of several artists to show their support for Palestine at the Grammys. Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of the Indie rock supergroup boygenius wore Artists Call for Ceasefire Now pins on the red carpet.

Esperanza Spalding also donned a keffiyeh to demonstrate her solidarity.