Annie Lennox calls for Gaza ceasefire in Sinéad O’Connor tribute as hundreds rally at Grammys
Los Angeles, California - During her tribute to the late singer Sinéad O’Connor at Sunday's Grammys, Annie Lennox became the first star at a major awards show in 2024 to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Lennox capped her performance of Nothing Compares to U – a song by Prince which was popularly covered by O'Connor in 1990 – with a statement in support of Palestinians under siege.
"Artists for a ceasefire. Peace in the world," the Eurythmics artist said with her fist in the air. An image of O'Connor was displayed on screen in the background.
O'Connor, an iconic Irish singer who passed away last July, was also known for speaking out about her political beliefs in memorable fashion. In 1992, she famously tore an image of Pope John Paul II to protest sexual abuse in the Catholic Church while performing on Saturday Night Live.
Lennox was just one of several artists to show their support for Palestine at the Grammys. Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of the Indie rock supergroup boygenius wore Artists Call for Ceasefire Now pins on the red carpet.
Esperanza Spalding also donned a keffiyeh to demonstrate her solidarity.
Grammys protesters shut it down for Palestine
It wasn't only a handful of stars who turned out for Palestine during the Grammys.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) posted a video on X of hundreds of people gathered in the rain outside Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free, free, free Palestine." The rally reportedly delayed some red carpet arrivals.
"Protest: The very right thing to do! No business as usual, not even for the Grammys. Cultural artists need to take a stand for Palestine, demand a ceasefire & the end of genocide. Produce songs of their struggle while you're at it!! Proud of you protesters, braving the weather!!" wrote PSL 2020 presidential candidate Gloria La Riva.
The demonstration is just one of many occurring each day across the US to protest Israel's ongoing bombardment and invasion of Gaza, which has claimed the lives of at least 27,365 people since October.
