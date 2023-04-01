Gwyneth Paltrow's accuser admits regrets about ski crash trial

Park City, Utah - After Gwyneth Paltrow won her countersuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over their 2016 ski collision, the star 's accuser revealed his regrets about the dramatic trial.

Terry Sanderson (l) admitted that his lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash wasn't worth it. © Collage: Rick Bowmer / POOL / AFP

On Friday, the 50-year-old actor was awarded $1 in her countersuit victory over Sanderson after the jury determined that she was not liable for the crash that left Sanderson injured with broken ribs and a severe concussion.

The former doctor, who originally sued for $3.1 million before lowering it to $300,000 in damages, spoke to reporters following the verdict, saying he was "very disappointed" at the decision.

Per Extra TV, Sanderson told reporters that the trial was "absolutely not" worth it in the end.

"I'm gonna be on the internet forever," he said.

He also joked that he couldn't use a dating app again due to the notoriety of the publicized trial.

During the interview outside the courthouse, he also shared what Paltrow said to him after the verdict was read.