Gwyneth Paltrow's accuser admits regrets about ski crash trial
Park City, Utah - After Gwyneth Paltrow won her countersuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over their 2016 ski collision, the star's accuser revealed his regrets about the dramatic trial.
On Friday, the 50-year-old actor was awarded $1 in her countersuit victory over Sanderson after the jury determined that she was not liable for the crash that left Sanderson injured with broken ribs and a severe concussion.
The former doctor, who originally sued for $3.1 million before lowering it to $300,000 in damages, spoke to reporters following the verdict, saying he was "very disappointed" at the decision.
Per Extra TV, Sanderson told reporters that the trial was "absolutely not" worth it in the end.
"I'm gonna be on the internet forever," he said.
He also joked that he couldn't use a dating app again due to the notoriety of the publicized trial.
During the interview outside the courthouse, he also shared what Paltrow said to him after the verdict was read.
Gwyneth Paltrow spoke to Terry Sanderson after the verdict
Following the announcement of the decision, the Shakespeare in Love star went over to Sanderson and spoke to him.
He revealed that Paltrow said, "I wish you well," to which he replied, "Thank you, dear."
"Very kind of her," Sanderson said of the comment.
Cover photo: Collage: Rick Bowmer / POOL / AFP