Gwyneth Paltrow wins her dramatic ski crash trial!

Park City, Utah - Gwyneth Paltrow won her lawsuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash in Utah.

Gwyneth Paltrow won her lawsuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash in Utah. © via REUTERS

Jurors found that the Oscar-winning star was not at fault for the collision, which left Sanderson with several broken ribs and head injuries.



Paltrow had denied the claim, and accused Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing "half a day of skiing" with her family.

On Thursday, jurors returned a verdict in favor of Paltrow after just over two hours of deliberation, finding her accuser at fault for the accident.

She was awarded compensatory damages of one dollar.