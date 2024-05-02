Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber escape split rumors with sweet Hawaiian getaway

Justin and Hailey Bieber have yet again shown that the rumors claiming the pair have split up and are living separately are false with a Hawaiian sighting!

By Elyse Johnson

Kauai, Hawaii - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have again dispelled split chatter with a tropical Hawaiian vacay!

Justin Bieber (l.) and Hailey Bieber (r.) were spotted enjoying some alone time in Hawaii amid rumors that the spouses are facing martial trouble.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 30-year-old Yummy artist wasn't shedding any tears while being captured enjoying the Hawaiian sun with his 27-year-old wifey.

The spouses were spotted on Tuesday in viral social media footage taking a stroll before stopping for a drink at an outdoor bar.

Justin rocked a yellow sweatshirt, a Nike bucket hat, and a pair of grey shorts for the outing while Hailey looked summer-ready in a white dress and a green baseball cap.

Hailey Bieber responds to Justin's cryptic crying selfies
Hailey Bieber responds to Justin's cryptic crying selfies

The sighting follows the persistent chatter that the Biebers are facing marital trouble.

The gossip first started when the Rhode founder's father, Stephen Baldwin, requested prayers for the couple – which led fans to guess that Justin and Hailey were separated.

Despite being spotted at Coachella together, the rumors were reignited when the Peaches artist posted several pics of himself crying on Sunday.

Hopefully this latest sighting will put the gossip to rest – it would seem that all is well with Justin and Hailey!

