Have Harry Styles and Taylor Russell called it quits?
London, UK - Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's romance is said to no longer be the same as it was, as the two are facing a flood of spilt rumors.
Haylor 2.0 has officially called it quits after just over a year of dating, according to The Sun.
Insiders allege the two split following a trip to Tokyo last month, after which they supposedly hit a "rough patch."
"He's been in America, and she's been in London. They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy," a source told the outlet.
"Things have become strained recently though and they've taken some time out."
The 30-year-old musician first sparked dating rumors with Taylor last spring, and the Bones and All actor appeared to confirm the speculation as she attended Harry's Love on Tour in July.
Why did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell allegedly break up?
The couple seemed to be going strong with plenty of PDA-filled outings amid the One Direction alum's break from touring, and they were even said to be heading for an engagement in March.
Alas, it looks like the chatter may have been too good to be true!
Before dating Taylor, Harry had been linked to actor Olivia Wilde, model Kendall Jenner, and singer Taylor Swift.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Aliah Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP