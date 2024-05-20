Have Harry Styles and Taylor Russell called it quits?

London, UK - Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's romance is said to no longer be the same as it was, as the two are facing a flood of spilt rumors.

Harry Styles (l.) and Taylor Russell are said to have called it quits after over a year of dating. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Aliah Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Haylor 2.0 has officially called it quits after just over a year of dating, according to The Sun.



Insiders allege the two split following a trip to Tokyo last month, after which they supposedly hit a "rough patch."

"He's been in America, and she's been in London. They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy," a source told the outlet.

"Things have become strained recently though and they've taken some time out."

The 30-year-old musician first sparked dating rumors with Taylor last spring, and the Bones and All actor appeared to confirm the speculation as she attended Harry's Love on Tour in July.