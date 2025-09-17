Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's romance heats up with more globe-trotting dates

Rome, Italy - Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were living la vita dolce in Rome during more sightings as their romance heats up!

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz (r.) were spotted having romantic day dates in Rome, despite insiders saying their romance has "no label." © Collage: Neilson Barnard & Robin L Marshall / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Harry and Zoë were captured several times in the Italian city this week after Star Magazine said Tuesday that the two "aren't attaching a label to their relationship."

The 31-year-old pop star was first seen sporting a white button-up shirt, jeans, and a purple hat, while the 36-year-old actor-director wore a white dress and a black hat.

The day before, they were seen holding each other's arms as they strolled, with Harry in a green crew-neck shirt and jeans and Zoë in a black lace dress, matching sweater, and red shoes.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde, who dated the One Direction alum between 2021 and 2022, was apparently "surprised" to learn that her ex is dating her close friend.



While one insider said the situation is "awkward" for the Booksmart director, another friend insisted that Olivia "doesn't give a crap."