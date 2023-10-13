Harry Styles "definitely sees a future" with actress Taylor Russell, insider says

London, UK - Harry Styles and rumored boo Taylor Russell are doing better than ever according to insiders – and things are getting serious in a big way!

"Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can," an insider told Us Weekly of the couple, who were first seen together in June. "Despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible."

The insider added that "things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor." GASP! SWOON!

Apparently, the pair have been to a "number of events in London this week" with Harry "[accompanying] Taylor to an after party last weekend" for her play The Effect.

"Even though they're both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get," the insider said.

Harry, fresh off his historic Love on Tour, has been chilling out with Taylor in London while she's working on the play. A series of adorable encounters between the two have gotten the internet well and truly obsessed with the lovebirds.