Safety first! Harry Styles and Taylor Russell get comfy in crosswalk

London, UK - Harry Styles has been linked to Taylor Russell since June, and adorbs moments like this are exactly the reason why.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were photographed holding hands at a North London crosswalk on Sunday. © Screenshot/TikTok/@lonniegal

The rock star (29) and actor (29) were photographed holding hands at a North London crosswalk on Sunday.

The pair appear to have gone out for a casual coffee, both styled in comfy clothes and sunglasses. The two were later seen riding bikes together.

Styles and Russell haven't made any statements about an official relationship, but there have been enough cozy sightings to raise eyebrows.

The singer's last public relationship with Don't Worry Darling costar and director Olivia Wilde ended in November 2022 after about a year of dating.

Styles has had some time on his hands after his record-breaking Love on Tour wrapped in July, and Russell is hunkered down in London through October 7 for her play The Effect.