Harry Styles makes music history as Love on Tour breaks attendance records

New York, New York - Harry Styles has topped Billboard's Top Tour chart in the month of June with the final leg of Love on Tour in a career-first achievement.

Harry Styles sold 967,000 tickets for Love on Tour in the month of June. © Collage: IMAGO / GlobalImagens & Cover-Images

The 29-year-old raked in an impressive $105.4 million in June alone, selling 967,000 tickets in total and scoring him the top spot.

The attendance numbers also broke the record for the highest monthly attendance in the chart's history, surpassing Ed Sheeran's record of 750,000 last June.

The record-breaking turnout in June surpassed the attendance numbers for the entire run of Styles' last tour, Live on Tour, in 2017-2018 by nearly 200,000.

The former One Direction star played his final Love on Tour show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22, finally bringing the two-year concert series to an end.

After paying homage to the fans in a heartfelt tribute, Styles appeared to confirm a hiatus from touring, writing, "I'll see you again when the time is right."

Originally planned for 2020, Love on Tour faced numerous delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic before kicking off in September 2021.