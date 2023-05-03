Harry Styles fans get emotional after new music video drop

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles thrilled fans with a new music video for a fan-favorite Harry's House track, and it's lived up to the high expectations!

On Wednesday, Harry Styles dropped a new music video for his latest single Satellite. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 29-year-old dropped a new video for Satellite, the fourth single off of his Grammy-winning third album.

The sweet video follows a roving satellite named Stomper, who ventures across a number of locations, including the desert, the forest, and even Love on Tour at Kia Forum, to find the Watermelon Sugar singer.

The precious robot embodies the lyrics' emphasis on wandering and waiting for someone's attention as they grow farther and farther apart.

At the video's conclusion, Stomper finally unites with Styles, but his battery is dead, and he falls face down.

The video garnered over a million views within an hour of its premiere on Wednesday, and fans have taken to social media to vent their emotions about Satellite's precious protagonist.