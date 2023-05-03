Harry Styles fans get emotional after new music video drop
Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles thrilled fans with a new music video for a fan-favorite Harry's House track, and it's lived up to the high expectations!
The 29-year-old dropped a new video for Satellite, the fourth single off of his Grammy-winning third album.
The sweet video follows a roving satellite named Stomper, who ventures across a number of locations, including the desert, the forest, and even Love on Tour at Kia Forum, to find the Watermelon Sugar singer.
The precious robot embodies the lyrics' emphasis on wandering and waiting for someone's attention as they grow farther and farther apart.
At the video's conclusion, Stomper finally unites with Styles, but his battery is dead, and he falls face down.
The video garnered over a million views within an hour of its premiere on Wednesday, and fans have taken to social media to vent their emotions about Satellite's precious protagonist.
Harry Styles fans gush over new music video
The adorable robot's tragic ending sparked a flood of passionate reactions online.
"me on my way to nasa to get stomper a new battery," one fan wrote.
"no because stomper looked happy at the concert around everyone but after he was sad and trying to find someone to be with. stomper felt safe and happy at the show but no where else until he was with harry. i am actually stomper. like stomper is me," another said.
"stomper just like me fr i would die after meeting harry too," another joked.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press