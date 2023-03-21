Harry Styles gets together with BTS and BLACKPINK and fans are losing it!

Seoul, South Korea - Harry Styles brought Love on Tour to South Korea for yet another epic performance, and he was joined by some extra special guests for the big night!

Harry Styles posed for photos with several popular K-pop artists after his show. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@roses_are_rosie & @rkive

When the Harries met the Army...

The 29-year-old took the stage in Seoul, South Korea, for another stop on the Asian leg of his tour, and he was joined by some of today's hottest stars in the K-pop world.



Several members of BTS posed for photos with the Watermelon Sugar singer after the show, including Jungkook, V, RM, and SUGA.

The epic crossover continued as BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jennie were also spotted in the crowd, where fans caught them jamming out to Styles' performance of Golden.

Rosé shared a sweet photo with Styles from after the show on her Instagram story, where she thanked him for coming to Korea.

Before the show even started, the One Direction alum gave a special nod to the famous concertgoers!