Harry Styles steps out at London Fashion Week in rare appearance – mullet and all!

Harry Styles flaunted his controversial new 'do as the singer made a rare public appearance at London Fashion Week on Friday. © ISABEL INFANTES / AFP

Per PEOPLE, the 30-year-old star sat front row at the S.S. Daley show, where he rocked a navy button-down over a white top along with matching navy pants.

Harry, who is a minority stakeholder in S.S. Daley, was again sporting his infamous mullet – his style of choice since he shocked fans by shaving his head last fall.

The appearance marks a rare public outing for the former One Direction star, who has been laying low since he ended his years-long Love on Tour concert series in July 2023.

Harry spent much of his downtime on casual dates with actor Taylor Russell, but after about a year of dating, the two reportedly called it quits in May.

Though there had been some chatter about the exes reconciling, Harry has since sparked some romance rumors with fellow singer Olivia Dean.