Harry Styles hit in face with object during Vienna show

Vienna, Austria - Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object as he performed on stage in Vienna.

Harry Styles is the latest musician to have something thrown at him during a concert. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Videos shared online from the gig at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria on Saturday showed the Grammy winner walking across the stage before an item flies through the air and strikes him near his eye.

After being struck, he can be seen wincing in pain before bending over while clutching his face in his hands.

Myriam, a fan from Germany who was at the Vienna show, said the As It Was singer was hit after he sang Sign Of The Times, the first song of the encore.

She said: "He still kept touching his face a lot. It looked like it hurt very much. It seems like he had to collect himself and then he turned back to us and kept performing."

The fan added that it "shook" her a lot witnessing the incident happen a few feet away from her, adding: "I want this never to happen to him again. As it’s happened too many times already now."

Styles has previously been affected by fans throwing items on stage and last month he was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers during his gig in Cardiff.

Last month, pop star Bebe Rexha was hospitalized after being hit in the face by a mobile phone as she performed in New York.

After the incident, the 33-year-old singer posted a selfie on her Instagram which showed a large purple bruise on her eyelid and stitching tape on her eyebrow. A 27-year-old man was later arrested and charged with assault over the incident.

However, Rexha isn't the only one who has been hit on stage recently.