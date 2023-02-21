Harry Styles indulges in "disgusting tradition" at Aussie concert

Perth, Australia - Harry Styles impressed the crowd at his sold-out concert in Perth by taking part in a rather wild Down Under tradition.

Harry Styles wowed fans with his impressive "shoey" during an Australian show. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jessheathau

When in Australia...

The 29-year-old certainly got into the local spirit at his Love on Tour show stop at HBF Park on Monday night.

The As It Was singer did a "shoey" on a stage, a tradition that many international artists indulge in at Australian shows.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever witnessed," he said.

Nevertheless, Styles then completed the bizarre ritual as he drank beer out of his Adidas sneaker.

"I will be discussing this with my therapist at length," he joked after drinking.

Longtime Harries took to social media to obsess over the moment, with many pulling out the receipts of Styles' refusal to do a shoey back in 2018.

"I'm not going to drink out of a shoe. Are you mad? Disgusting!" he said at the time.

Oh, how times have changed!

Nevertheless, Aussie fans couldn't get enough of the artist's charismatic stage presence as he sang hits like Watermelon Sugar, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, Kiwi, and more.

Styles added a new track to his setlist for the show to further commemorate the local culture: a cover of the Australian hit The Horses by Daryl Braithwaite.