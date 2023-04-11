Harry Styles' mom Anne Twist reveals how fame has changed him
London, UK - Harry Styles may be one of the most famous pop stars on the planet, but his mom swears he hasn't changed one bit!
On Saturday, Anne Twist, the 29-year-old singer's mother, spoke to The Daily Mail about her son and gave a bit of insight into how his career has affected their family.
Even when Harry was very young, Anne says she always knew he had that "something" that would eventually lead to stardom.
Despite his rapid climb to fame, Anne assures fans that his celebrity hasn't changed who he is.
"He's just the same as he has always been," she told the outlet. "As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version."
While many associate the Watermelon Sugar singer with his musical prowess, Anne remains focused on her son's character above all else.
"I'm very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they've become," she said. "They're both really hard working, they've got good morals and they're really kind people," she said.
Though she's always been incredibly proud of Harry, she wasn't always sure that his success in the music industry was guaranteed.
Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist shares her side of his rise to stardom
When the Grammy winner began performing with One Direction, Anne admitted she was unsure about the whole endeavor and "just went along with it" in the early days.
"I always felt like I was just there until it stopped, and then I would be there to pick up the pieces – that just didn't happen," she said.
While One Direction's days may be over, Harry's solo career has transformed him into a tried-and-true global pop star.
As for the secret to his success, Anne attributes it to her son's ability to stay true to himself despite the many changes in his life.
"Music-wise, I think it's because he's very authentic to himself. He takes his influences from what he feels, what he's listened to, what he likes," she said.
"He's not thinking, 'Right, I need to make this song for this particular demographic.' He does what feels right to him – and it seems to be universally appreciated," Anne continued.
Despite the chaos of Harry's career, Anne told the outlet that the family remains close and make an effort to see one another whenever possible.
Cover photo: Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@annetwist