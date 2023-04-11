Harry Styles' mom Anne Twist reveals how fame has changed him

London, UK - Harry Styles may be one of the most famous pop stars on the planet, but his mom swears he hasn't changed one bit!

Anne Twist (c), the mother of pop star Harry Styles, dished about how fame has impacted her son in a new interview. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@annetwist

On Saturday, Anne Twist, the 29-year-old singer's mother, spoke to The Daily Mail about her son and gave a bit of insight into how his career has affected their family.

Even when Harry was very young, Anne says she always knew he had that "something" that would eventually lead to stardom.

Despite his rapid climb to fame, Anne assures fans that his celebrity hasn't changed who he is.



"He's just the same as he has always been," she told the outlet. "As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version."

While many associate the Watermelon Sugar singer with his musical prowess, Anne remains focused on her son's character above all else.

"I'm very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they've become," she said. "They're both really hard working, they've got good morals and they're really kind people," she said.

Though she's always been incredibly proud of Harry, she wasn't always sure that his success in the music industry was guaranteed.