Harry Styles reunites with superfan grandma from 2023 Grammys

Coventry, UK - Harry Styles shared a sweet reunion with the superfan grandmother who presented him with his Album of the Year award at the 2023 Grammy Awards .

Harry Styles (l) reunited with superfan Reina Lafantasie at his show in Coventry on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/leaderoftheharries & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old invited "Grammy Granny" Reina Lafantaisie backstage at his recent Love on Tour show in Coventry, months after she presented him with the top prize for Harry's House at the awards ceremony.

Lafantaisie shared some sweet snaps with Styles, where she posed with the Watermelon Sugar singer while rocking a graphic t-shirt that read, "I GAVE HARRY STYLES A GRAMMY."

In her Instagram post, Lafantaisie revealed that Styles greeted her while singing, "Reunited, and it feels so good."

The superfan had nothing but praise for the former One Direction star, gushing over the interaction in the caption.

"He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!" she wrote. "I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind."

Lafantaisie also gave her fellow Harries a glimpse of their sweet moment in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday.