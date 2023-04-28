Harry Styles reveals if he would reunite with One Direction

Los Angeles, California - Would Harry Styles ever reunite with his former bandmates for a One Direction revival?

Harry Styles (r) discussed the possibility of reuniting with One Direction during an appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO / Mary Evans & PA Images (TAG24 Edit)

The 29-year-old has emerged as the clear breakout star of the British boy band since their split in 2016, launching into a successful solo career that has made him one of the biggest pop stars today.

Though rumors swirled about the band reuniting on the final episode of The Late Late Show, it wasn't meant to be after all, and Styles appeared solo on Thursday's episode.

The Watermelon Sugar singer participated in one of the late-night program's most famous segments, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, one last time, which, of course, included a direct question asking if he'd be down for a reunion.

"I feel it's not a yes or no question," he said, clarifying that he would "never say never to that."

"If there was a time where we wanted to do it, I don't see why we wouldn't," Styles added.

With Styles open to the idea and fans in a total frenzy, where do his bandmates stand?