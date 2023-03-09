Harry Styles reveals the truth behind deleted One Direction photo

Auckland, New Zealand - Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy after posting – and immediately deleting – a photo of himself in a One Direction t-shirt, and he's finally dishing on what really happened behind the scenes!

Harry Styles admitted his recent One Direction Instagram story was posted by accident. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megan.pron & Screenshot/Instagram/@harrystyles

The 29-year-old seemed to address the online uproar at his latest stop of Love on Tour at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

"I guess some of us have secrets," he told fans. "Maybe, like some people, you choose to keep it to yourself. And maybe one day, you accidentally post it to your Instagram Story."

It seems that fans were right in their theories that Harry has a secret Close Friends account that he was trying to post to instead.

The As It Was artist's tour crew also got in on the buzz of the viral moment, as his drummer Pauli Lovejoy and photographer Lloyd Wakefield donned matching t-shirts with the now-deleted photo on them.

Adding further detail to the story, a fan on TikTok revealed that she actually gave him the shirt at a Chicago Love on Tour show last October.

In a video she shared, the Watermelon Sugar singer is seen leaving with the shirt over his shoulder after catching it on stage.