Harry Styles sparks One Direction fan frenzy with swiftly-deleted Instagram story

Auckland, New Zealand- Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy after posting, then promptly deleting, a photo of himself paying homage to his boy band days.

Harry Styles posted a photo of himself wearing a One Direction tour shirt before promptly deleting it. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@harrystyles

Harry Styles wearing One Direction merch certainly wasn't on our 2023 bingo card.

The 29-year-old shared a mirror selfie from the gym wearing a t-shirt from his former band's 2012 Up All Night Tour.

The story was deleted almost instantly.

Of course, many of his 48 million followers were quick to snag a screenshot before it disappeared.

Styles' photo was then plastered over social media on Sunday night as fans gushed over the deleted image.

"no bc this picture of harry styles in 2023 wearing a one direction t-shirt is about to break the internet, wtf is happening," one fan said.