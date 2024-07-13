Harry Styles shares emotional duet with Stevie Nicks in surprise appearance
London, UK - Harry Styles has come out of his recent hiding to share an emotional duet with music legend Stevie Nicks!
During her headlining set at BST Hyde Park on Friday, the 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac star brought Styles on stage to join her for a heart-wrenching performance of Landslide.
Since the death of bandmate Christine McVie, Nicks has played the ballad as a tribute to her as a slideshow of their time together is shown on the screen behind her.
On what would have been McVie's 81st birthday, Nicks chose Styles to help her honor her in an extra-special way.
"I asked Harry to do this with me, and it's a lot to ask someone to sing a heavy song about a best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly," the Edge of Seventeen singer told the crowd, per Variety.
"What I want to say to you is that Christine was Harry's girl, she was my girl, she was your girl, and she loved all of you, and today would've been her birthday."
But that wasn't all, as the former One Direction star also joined Nicks for a performance of Stop Draggin' My Heart Around!
Harry Styles joins Stevie Nicks to honor the late Christine McVie
Unlike Landslide, Stop Draggin' My Heart Around was originally released as a duet, so Styles sang the lines of another of Nicks's late friends, Tom Petty.
Friday wasn't the first time Styles and Nicks have joined forces, as they've actually sung Landslide twice before – both in 2019.
The Watermelon Sugar artist also paid tribute to McVie shortly after her passing in 2022 by singing Fleetwood Mac's Songbird at his Love on Tour show in Chile.
Since bringing his three-year concert series to a close, Styles has kept a notably low profile but has assured fans he'll see them again "when the time is right."
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP