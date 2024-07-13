Harry Styles shares emotional duet with Stevie Nicks in surprise appearance

London, UK - Harry Styles has come out of his recent hiding to share an emotional duet with music legend Stevie Nicks!

Harry Styles (l.) joined Stevie Nicks on stage during her headlining set at BST Hyde Park on Friday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

During her headlining set at BST Hyde Park on Friday, the 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac star brought Styles on stage to join her for a heart-wrenching performance of Landslide.

Since the death of bandmate Christine McVie, Nicks has played the ballad as a tribute to her as a slideshow of their time together is shown on the screen behind her.

On what would have been McVie's 81st birthday, Nicks chose Styles to help her honor her in an extra-special way.

"I asked Harry to do this with me, and it's a lot to ask someone to sing a heavy song about a best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly," the Edge of Seventeen singer told the crowd, per Variety.

"What I want to say to you is that Christine was Harry's girl, she was my girl, she was your girl, and she loved all of you, and today would've been her birthday."

But that wasn't all, as the former One Direction star also joined Nicks for a performance of Stop Draggin' My Heart Around!