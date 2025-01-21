Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall reveals dating disaster with Harry Styles!

Los Angeles, California - Say it ain't so! Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall has opened up about her brief liaison with Harry Styles – and its unfortunate end.

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall (l.) has opened up about her brief liaison with Harry Styles – and its unfortunate end. © Collage: MICHAEL LOCCISANO/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ISABEL INFANTES / AFP

In the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, the 32-year-old singer chatted about her brief romance with Harry.

The pair met in 2010, and a relationship seemed to be on the cards before things came to an abrupt end.

"We went on one date when we were like 16 or something," Jade revealed.

"He had just been put in a band, and it was really funny because we kept in touch."

At the time, Harry had just joined the band One Direction alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and the late Liam Payne during their run on the British music competition The X Factor.

"And then the minute they went on live shows, he didn't message me back," Jade said.

The Worth It artist immediately knew what the deal was: "That's it now. He's gone, he's made."