Selling Sunset stars reveal what Harry Styles left behind in his Los Angeles home

Los Angeles, California - In an unexpected crossover, the stars of Selling Sunset have shared some surprising insight into Harry Styles after selling his former home in Los Angeles.

Chrishell Stause (l) and Emma Hernan revealed the details of Harry Styles' (r) former Los Angeles home in season 6 of Selling Sunset. © Collage: Rich Polk & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Harry's House is on the market!

In the season 6 premiere, real estate agent Emma Hernan reveals to Chrishell Stause that the 29-year-old pop star left quite a few things behind when he sold the property, which Hernan is now selling.

She dishes that Styles left "hundreds of pairs of shoes" - heels, to be specific - in the home. Stause then hilariously asks if she knows what size the shoes are, but Hernan doesn't know.

The pair then venture into the Watermelon Sugar singer's former bedroom, complete with an unreal view of Los Angeles.

The Netflix stars couldn't help themselves from joking about what Styles might've done in his old bedroom, with Stause even name-dropping his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Hernan quickly responds with a clever pun, joking, "It definitely got a little wild in here."

The crazy crossover has fans gushing over the highly anticipated new season, which dropped on Netflix on May 19.