Selling Sunset stars reveal what Harry Styles left behind in his Los Angeles home
Los Angeles, California - In an unexpected crossover, the stars of Selling Sunset have shared some surprising insight into Harry Styles after selling his former home in Los Angeles.
Harry's House is on the market!
In the season 6 premiere, real estate agent Emma Hernan reveals to Chrishell Stause that the 29-year-old pop star left quite a few things behind when he sold the property, which Hernan is now selling.
She dishes that Styles left "hundreds of pairs of shoes" - heels, to be specific - in the home. Stause then hilariously asks if she knows what size the shoes are, but Hernan doesn't know.
The pair then venture into the Watermelon Sugar singer's former bedroom, complete with an unreal view of Los Angeles.
The Netflix stars couldn't help themselves from joking about what Styles might've done in his old bedroom, with Stause even name-dropping his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Hernan quickly responds with a clever pun, joking, "It definitely got a little wild in here."
The crazy crossover has fans gushing over the highly anticipated new season, which dropped on Netflix on May 19.
Harry Styles fans react to Selling Sunset surprise
"The way this season of Selling Sunset already starts with Chrishell at Harry Styles' old house talking about him and Olivia agakshskshs I love this show so much," one fan said.
"Selling Sunset giving Harry's House a new meaning," another joked, referencing the Brit's Grammy-winning third album.
In what may or may not be a coincidence, the premiere came just a day before the anniversary of Harry's House, which Styles commemorated with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday.
