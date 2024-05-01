Harvey Weinstein faces accuser as judge orders retrial

New York, New York - Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein faced one of his accusers in New York court Wednesday as he was told he would be retried for rape and sexual assault convictions that were overturned in the state.

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein (r.) faced accuser Jessica Mann (l.) in New York court Wednesday as he was told he would be retried for rape and sexual assault convictions that were overturned on Thursday. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP & STEVEN HIRSCH / POOL / AFP

His 2020 conviction for raping actor Jessica Mann, who was in the front row of the New York courtroom's public gallery and mere feet from Weinstein, was overturned by New York's highest court last week.



Weinstein was visibly frail as he was wheeled into the Manhattan courtroom flanked by his lawyers.

He smiled and waved at supporters as he was pushed in a wheelchair past the public gallery.

Weinstein, who has barely been pictured in public for years, was flanked by two armed court officers as he sat at the defendant's table wearing a dark suit, his hair thin.