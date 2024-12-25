Has Mariah Carey found new love with a much younger musician?

Aspen, Colorado - Mariah Carey (55) is causing red-hot love rumors right in time for the holidays!

Suspicious new pics show singer Mariah Carey (r.) in the presence of musician Anderson Paak (l.) © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP

All she wants for Christmas is... him?

The All I Want For Christmas Is You performer is currently spending the Christmas holidays in wintry Aspen – but Carey is not traveling alone!

Suspicious pictures obtained by TMZ show the singer in the presence of musician Anderson Paak (38).

The two visited the posh restaurant Catch Steak together last Sunday evening.

And things seemingly got romantic!

The rapper can be seen opening the door to the restaurant for his world-famous companion and placing his hand around her waist.

But that's not all – the two even held hands on the way to dinner!

The couple then left the restaurant separately as if Carey and Anderson not want to be seen together.