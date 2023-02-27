Hayden Panettiere breaks silence on brother Jansen's sudden death

New York, New York - Scream star Hayden Panettiere and her family have addressed her brother Jansen's untimely passing.

Hayden Panettiere (r.) and her family honored her late brother Jansen a week after his tragic passing. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the 33-year-old actor and her family remembered her late brother who unexpectedly died last week at the age of 28.

In a statement to ABC News, the Panettieres shared, "Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit."

"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," the statement continued.

Hayden and her family, which includes her mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere, and sister, also confirmed that Jansen died from an enlarged heart.

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly, enlarged heart, coupled with aortic valve complications."

On February 21, it was confirmed by multiple outlets that the Heroes star's brother passed in New York City.

The late artist, who shared his paintings on social media, also had several acting roles, including appearances in The Walking Dead and Ice Age: Meltdown.