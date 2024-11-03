Hi, baby! Margot Robbie becomes a first-time mom – but is it a Barbie or Ken?

Los Angeles, California - Australian actor Margot Robbie has reportedly given birth to her first child with her husband, British film producer Tom Ackerly, insiders have revealed.

Margot Robbie (r.) and her husband Tom Ackerley (l.) have recently welcomed a baby! © VALERIE MACON/AFP

But is the newborn a Barbie or a Ken?

Well, People reported that the baby was a boy, citing an anonymous source close to the Barbie movie star.

While the name of the child is not yet known to the public, it is said to have been born on October 17.

Gotta love a little Libra king!

Margot Robbie's pregnancy was first announced in July.

According to the Daily Mail, the birth went without further complications and Robbie's family is now preparing to fly to Los Angeles to welcome the new arrival.

The news comes just days after Ackerley was reportedly caught by paparazzi stocking up on baby supplies in Venice Beach.