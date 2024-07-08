Margot Robbie sparks pregnancy rumors on vacay with husband Tom Ackerly!

Barbie star Margot Robbie (l.) is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerly! © Amy Sussman/Getty Images via AFP

A few months ago, Robbie celebrated the biggest triumph of her screen career with the Barbie movie. Now, the 34-year-old Australian is said to have another big reason to celebrate in her private life!

As PEOPLE reported, Margot and her husband are happily expecting their first child together. However, the two stars have not yet officially confirmed the news themselves.

The rumors follow the publication of paparazzi photos from their recent vacation on Lake Como, in which Robbie revealed her baby bump in a white crop top.

The Australian met the British film producer in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he was behind the camera as an assistant director, and she was in front of it as an actor.

"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me," Robbie told Vogue in 2016. "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him."