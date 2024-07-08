Margot Robbie sparks pregnancy rumors on vacay with husband Tom Ackerly!
Lake Como, Italy - Barbie star Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerly!
A few months ago, Robbie celebrated the biggest triumph of her screen career with the Barbie movie. Now, the 34-year-old Australian is said to have another big reason to celebrate in her private life!
As PEOPLE reported, Margot and her husband are happily expecting their first child together. However, the two stars have not yet officially confirmed the news themselves.
The rumors follow the publication of paparazzi photos from their recent vacation on Lake Como, in which Robbie revealed her baby bump in a white crop top.
The Australian met the British film producer in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he was behind the camera as an assistant director, and she was in front of it as an actor.
"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me," Robbie told Vogue in 2016. "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him."
Margot Robbie gushes over romance with Tom Ackerly
Despite Robbie's infatuation, she wasn't confident Ackerly would feel the same way.
"I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him,'" she said.
"And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."
Three years after meeting, the couple married in Byron Bay, Australia.
Since then, the two have not only enjoyed a harmonious romantic relationship but also continued to work together.
Their joint production company LuckyChap Entertainment has produced films such as Barbie, Birds of Prey and I, Tonya – all starring Robbie.
Robbie already knew that she had hit the jackpot with Ackerly, but he also knows what he has in her.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 34-year-old recently said that he spends almost every day with his wife. "It's seamless. We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing," he gushed.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP