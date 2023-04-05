Hugh Jackman urges fans to "please apply sunscreen" after skin cancer test

New York, New York - The Wolverine star Hugh Jackman addressed his fans with an important PSA after undergoing a skin test.

Hugh Jackman says he regrets not taking better care of his skin when he was younger. © Screenshot: Instagram/thehughjackman

With a bandage on his nose, Jackman took to Instagram to talk about his latest visit to the doctor, urging fans not to underestimate the damage sun can do to the skin.

"I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever," Jackman quipped at the beginning of the video.

"I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr. Iron, who's awesome," he continued. "And she saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion. She doesn't know."

Jackman was referring to basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. His doctor took samples from Jackman's nose to aid in a diagnosis.

"I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before," the 54-year-old wrote under the video, "I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy."

The actor is expected to receive the test results in "two or three days."