Tom Felton backs JK Rowling after revealing surprise return to Harry Potter role

New York, New York - Harry Potter author JK Rowling's transphobic statements have led many stars of the movie adaptations to distance themselves from her, but actor Tom Felton came to her defense when pressed about her past controversies.

Tom Felton (r.) shared a message of support for JK Rowling despite the author's controversial comments on the transgender community at Sunday's Tony Awards. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 37-year-old, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, brushed aside the backlash as he addressed Rowling's legacy in an interview with Variety from Sunday's Tony Awards.

"I'm not really that attuned to it," Felton said. "The only thing I remind myself [of] is that I've been lucky enough to travel the world, here I am in New York, and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter.

"She's responsible for that, so I'm incredibly grateful."

Since 2020, Rowling has used her platform to spread gender-critical views in statements that have been widely condemned as transphobic.

A number of Harry Potter film stars have spoken out against the 59-year-old author as a result, including leading actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Felton, though, has avoided direct comments on Rowling's controversies, and he is now set to return to the fantasy franchise with a surprise reprisal of his role as Draco – this time on Broadway.

