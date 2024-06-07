Jennifer Aniston breaks down over Friends co-star Matthew Perry's death: "It's happy tears"
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Aniston is clearly not over the loss of her close friend and Friends co-star Matthew Perry, as the Murder Mystery actor couldn't hold back her tears while reflecting on the hit sitcom and its magnetic ensemble.
In a conversation with Quinta Brunson for Variety's Actors on Actors series posted on Thursday, Jen burst into tears when Friends came up.
"I just want you to know, I learned about the beauty of an ensemble through watching Friends," Quinta gushed.
"You just gave me goosebumps," Jen answered.
When asked what it's like to watch the sitcom now, the 55-year-old started to tear up.
"Oh, God, don't make me cry," she said with a trembling voice.
"You're already crying," the Abbott Elementary star replied gently, asking if Jennifer needed a minute and assuring her that they "don't have to talk about it."
"No, no, sorry, I just started thinking about..." Jennifer stops short, seemingly alluding to the tragic death of her co-star Matthew Perry.
"I'm okay," she said eventually as she was handed a tissue. "It's happy tears."
Jennifer Aniston calls her Friends castmates "a family forever"
Jen continued, saying that "the fact that it's had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us, all six of us, we could ever imagine."
"It's a family forever," she added.
Matthew Perry starred alongside The Morning Show actor in the hit sitcom from 1994 to 2004 before he was found dead in his hot tub in October of last year.
In December 2023, a Los Angeles coroner determined that Matthew died from "the acute effects of ketamine," but the autopsy also listed drowning, heart disease, and another opioid as contributing factors.
Jen isn't the only cast member from Friends to think of Matthew often, as Courteney Cox also said in a May interview that the late star "visits me a lot, if we believe in that."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & Chris Delma/AFP