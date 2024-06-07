Jennifer Aniston breaks down over Friends co-star Matthew Perry's death: "It's happy tears"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Aniston is clearly not over the loss of her close friend and Friends co- star Matthew Perry, as the Murder Mystery actor couldn't hold back her tears while reflecting on the hit sitcom and its magnetic ensemble.

Jennifer Aniston (pictured) got emotional as she reflected on rewatching Friends following the tragic death of her co-star, Matthew Perry. © Chris Delma/AFP

In a conversation with Quinta Brunson for Variety's Actors on Actors series posted on Thursday, Jen burst into tears when Friends came up.

"I just want you to know, I learned about the beauty of an ensemble through watching Friends," Quinta gushed.



"You just gave me goosebumps," Jen answered.

When asked what it's like to watch the sitcom now, the 55-year-old started to tear up.

"Oh, God, don't make me cry," she said with a trembling voice.

"You're already crying," the Abbott Elementary star replied gently, asking if Jennifer needed a minute and assuring her that they "don't have to talk about it."

"No, no, sorry, I just started thinking about..." Jennifer stops short, seemingly alluding to the tragic death of her co-star Matthew Perry.

"I'm okay," she said eventually as she was handed a tissue. "It's happy tears."