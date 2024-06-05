Is Joe Jonas dating Demi Moore?

Antibes, France - Joe Jonas was just spotted in the south of France looking flirty with an actor 27 years his senior!

Joe Jonas (r.) was just spotted in the south of France looking flirty with actor Demi Moore (l.) © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@demimoore & @joejonas

The 34-year-old singer and 61-year-old actor Demi Moore were recently spotted having lunch at the chic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes in the south of France.

They were later joined by Joe's brother Kevin and model mom Heidi Klum.

Joe and Demi are also said to have been spotted together at the amfAR Gala in Cannes.

But what is really going on between the two? One insider speaks of a purely platonic relationship.

"Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded," the source told Page Six.

In any case, both are currently single so anything is possible!

Joe recently called it quits with model Stormi Bree after dating for six months following his tumultuous split from ex-wife Sophie Turner.

Demi Moore has herself been married three times to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and then Ashton Kutcher.