Sophie Turner subtly shades ex Joe Jonas in cheeky new campaign
Los Angeles, California - Actor Sophie Turner is taking a star turn for liqueur brand St. Germain in a short film to promote their newest campaigns... but how does Joe Jonas fit into all this?
The commercial, which dropped on Monday for the company's Spritz Up Your Summer campaign, seemingly piggybacks off of the buzz around Sophie's messy breakup with Joe Jonas.
In the video, the Game of Thrones actor has a flirty conversation with a bartender "somewhere in the south of France."
"I'm looking for something different – fresh, fun," the superstar says, alluring yet assertive.
The bartender, taken aback by her beauty and confidence, chokes out a simple "Oui."
"I'm very particular," she continues. "Has to be bright, obviously. Bubbly... the type that's welcome at any party. Sweet, but not too sweet."
In a close-up shot, Sophie leans in, looking the man up and down with a sly smile: "Am I asking too much, or do you think I'll find it?"
"I think you already have," he says simply, pushing a St. Germain Hugo Spritz to her across the bar.
"Someone catches on quickly," she says into the camera. "Truly the whole package."
St. Germain's campaign branding includes phrases like "sip into something fresher this summer," alluding to Sophie being ready for something new and better in her life, with double entendres about love and cocktails cheekily hinting at the situation.
Sophie Turner shares her recipe for a "hot girl summer"
The liqueur brand seems like the perfect fit for the X-Men actor, who told Harper's Bazaar on Monday that she was living her best life post-Joe, "embracing this lighter, fresher kind of energy around me."
Oof – sorry, Joe!
She added that her personal recipe for a "hot girl summer" includes "playing with my kids, hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails... and enjoying the sun, long may it last."
Sophie shares two young daughters with the Jonas Brothers frontman, whom she was married to for four years.
Since Joe filed for divorce in September, the actor has been spotted getting cozy with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson – a relationship that Joe reportedly wasn't too thrilled about at first.
She has also often been spotted out and about with her bestie and fellow Joe Jonas ex, Taylor Swift, so some summer girl gang adventures may be brewing in the weeks to come as well!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@joejonas & Screenshot/YouTube/St-Germain Drinks