Sophie Turner subtly shades ex Joe Jonas in cheeky new campaign

Los Angeles, California - Actor Sophie Turner is taking a star turn for liqueur brand St. Germain in a short film to promote their newest campaigns... but how does Joe Jonas fit into all this?

The commercial, which dropped on Monday for the company's Spritz Up Your Summer campaign, seemingly piggybacks off of the buzz around Sophie's messy breakup with Joe Jonas.

In the video, the Game of Thrones actor has a flirty conversation with a bartender "somewhere in the south of France."

"I'm looking for something different – fresh, fun," the superstar says, alluring yet assertive.

The bartender, taken aback by her beauty and confidence, chokes out a simple "Oui."

"I'm very particular," she continues. "Has to be bright, obviously. Bubbly... the type that's welcome at any party. Sweet, but not too sweet."

In a close-up shot, Sophie leans in, looking the man up and down with a sly smile: "Am I asking too much, or do you think I'll find it?"

"I think you already have," he says simply, pushing a St. Germain Hugo Spritz to her across the bar.

"Someone catches on quickly," she says into the camera. "Truly the whole package."

St. Germain's campaign branding includes phrases like "sip into something fresher this summer," alluding to Sophie being ready for something new and better in her life, with double entendres about love and cocktails cheekily hinting at the situation.