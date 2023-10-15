Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make major move in custody battle

Miami, Florida - After their four-day mediation , singer Joe Jonas has withdrawn his Miami divorce filing against his estranged wife, Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed to settle their divorce in private after their four-day mediation. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The 34-year-old Jonas Brother frontman and the 27-year-old X-Men star's messy divorce and custody drama has cooled down — for now.

According to Page Six, Joe and Sophie have agreed to "settle" their divorce in private, and the Love Bug singer has filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution in Miami.

Court documents obtained by the site state the exes reached "various agreements" and plan to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues."

As for the custody of their daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine, Joe, who filed for divorce last month, and Sophie have agreed to switch off custody to each other every two weeks until next year, with the girls spending Thanksgiving with their dad and Christmas with their mom.