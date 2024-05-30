Joe Jonas teases potential Sophie Turner breakup song on TikTok: "Even baddies get saddies"

Joe Jonas (l.) and Sophie Turner's (r.) tumultuous split has seemingly inspired the singer's latest song. © Screenshot/Instagram/@sophiet

Joe first filed for divorce from Sophie in 2023 after which the two became embroiled in a bitter custody struggle for their young daughters.

Now the Jonas Brothers member has teased a new song on TikTok, and it seems to be inspired by the breakup.

In the song's video teaser, Joe rides a bike down a picturesque country road past a barn, a simple wooden fence, and bright green meadows.

Interestingly, the song has an upbeat tempo despite its moody lyrics.

"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad because you're making the room uncomfortable," the song begins.

It continues, "OK I get it / I know you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do."