Joe Jonas teases potential Sophie Turner breakup song on TikTok: "Even baddies get saddies"
Los Angeles, California - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's tumultuous split has seemingly inspired the Jonas Brothers singer's latest song.
Joe first filed for divorce from Sophie in 2023 after which the two became embroiled in a bitter custody struggle for their young daughters.
Now the Jonas Brothers member has teased a new song on TikTok, and it seems to be inspired by the breakup.
In the song's video teaser, Joe rides a bike down a picturesque country road past a barn, a simple wooden fence, and bright green meadows.
Interestingly, the song has an upbeat tempo despite its moody lyrics.
"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad because you're making the room uncomfortable," the song begins.
It continues, "OK I get it / I know you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do."
Do you think the timing of this music release has anything to do with Sophie's recent bombshell interview about the former couple's relationship?
