Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, gives Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a presidential endorsement

San Francisco, California - Jack Dorsey , the co-founder of Twitter, publicly endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president over the weekend.

Jack Dorsey (r.), the former CEO and founder of Twitter, has publicly endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Dorsey, who now runs a similar social media platform called Bluesky, took to Twitter to share a video of Kennedy arguing that he can beat Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for the presidency in 2024 if either were to win the Republican nomination.

"He can and will," Dorsey captioned his tweet.

The former Twitter CEO didn't elaborate too much on Kennedy's policies, but he did respond to several Twitter users who asked him to clarify what he meant.

When one user asked if he was "endorsing or just predicting?" Dorsey flat out responded: "Both."

Several others pointed out that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) would not support Kennedy as a front-runner or block him from moving forward in the primaries.

Dorsey responded to one user, stating, "True, but they seem to be more irrelevant by the day."

In April, Kennedy officially announced his bid for President in 2024, joining the race with other Democratic hopefuls including President Joe Biden and Marianne Williamson.