Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk face technical issues in presidential Twitter chat

San Francisco, California - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday for a live audio chat on Twitter to officially announce his presidential candidacy and partake in a complimentary group discussion.

Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) and Elon Musk held their anticipated live audio conversation on Twitter about the Florida governor joining the 2024 presidential race. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & ZUMA Wire

What was supposed to be a shining moment for DeSantis ended up being an awkward disaster for Musk, as the beginning of the chat was plagued with technical difficulties and sound issues.

Following the rocky start on Musk's live Twitter Spaces stream, the event was moved to the profile of entrepreneur David Sacks, the moderator for the chat, as Musk claimed holding it on his "crashed the system."

Though DeSantis was expected to announce that he was joining the presidential race during the chat, he filed the official paperwork for his candidacy hours before it started.

"Well, I’m running for president to lead our great American comeback," DeSantis said in the delayed Twitter Spaces audio chat.

The live event ended up being a praise-heavy conversation, as Musk, Sacks, and a handful of guests swooned over DeSantis' policies throughout the hour-long chat.

Kicking off more than 30 minutes after its scheduled time, the trio went on to discuss everything from their disdain for the media, their opposition to the nation's Covid-19 response, DeSantis' ongoing battle against the "woke left," and how much better Florida is compared to other states regarding all of the above.