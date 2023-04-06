Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president in 2024!

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to run for president in the 2024 election .

The 69-year-old member of the famous political dynasty and an icon of the anti-vaccine movement will seek the Democratic nomination for the presidency, according to a statement submitted on Wednesday to the Federal Election Commission.



President Joe Biden has yet to officially announce his intention to run again in 2024, but the re-election bid is widely expected.

Kennedy is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and the son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated while in office.

An environmental lawyer, he has spread anti-vaccine conspiracy theories for the past two decades and catapulted to prominence during the coronavirus crisis.