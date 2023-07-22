Jamie Foxx says he's "been through hell" and debunks wild rumors in first video since health scare

Los Angeles, California - Multifaceted star Jamie Foxx is speaking out on social media following his mysterious health scare that led him to be hospitalized, and he's debunking many online rumors one at a time.

Jamie Foxx is directly addressing his fans in a video on social media following his mysterious health scare that left him hospitalized. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx

It's been a wild and frightening three months for Foxx, but the actor and singer seems to be on the up and up.

Though the actor has been more active on social media recently, even breaking his social media hiatus on Friday to share exciting news about future projects, he hasn't publicly spoken out.

That is, until now.

In a video posted on Instagram late Friday night with the caption, "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…." Foxx is seen addressing fans directly on camera for the first time in months.

"First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," Foxx said, adding that he "went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

Foxx then acknowledged that he was aware people were waiting to hear updates, but added: "To be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

But his message didn't end there, as Foxx proceeded to put some rumors to rest.