Jamie Foxx teases "big things" in new pic three months after his hospitalization

Las Vegas, Nevada - Multi-hyphenate star Jamie Foxx has officially made his social media return as he recovers from his medical complication.

Jamie Foxx is back and better than ever in his first Instagram post since his hospitalization. © Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx

Big things are on the horizon, per the still-healing 55-year-old Grammy winner's Thursday Instagram post.

Foxx shared a pic of himself in Sin City in a dapper green suit as he posed next to a golden Formula One car branded with insignias from BetMGM – a sports betting venture connected to MGM Resorts.

"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas," he captioned the post.

"We got BIG things coming soon."

Foxx's daughter Corine also shared a snap from the campaign in which the 29-year-old model was seen seated next to her famous dad in a black T-shirt and denim shorts.

"Year 4 of @betmgm in the books. So proud of you always Dad," she wrote.