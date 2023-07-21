Jamie Foxx teases "big things" in new pic three months after his hospitalization
Las Vegas, Nevada - Multi-hyphenate star Jamie Foxx has officially made his social media return as he recovers from his medical complication.
Big things are on the horizon, per the still-healing 55-year-old Grammy winner's Thursday Instagram post.
Foxx shared a pic of himself in Sin City in a dapper green suit as he posed next to a golden Formula One car branded with insignias from BetMGM – a sports betting venture connected to MGM Resorts.
"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas," he captioned the post.
"We got BIG things coming soon."
Foxx's daughter Corine also shared a snap from the campaign in which the 29-year-old model was seen seated next to her famous dad in a black T-shirt and denim shorts.
"Year 4 of @betmgm in the books. So proud of you always Dad," she wrote.
Jamie Foxx is back after health scare
The Jamie Foxx Show star's newest update follows his first public outing in Chicago since his April hospitalization.
Foxx was spotted waving to people, playing golf, and doing a good deed for a fan who lost her purse.
Needless to say, the sighting was definitely a sight for sore eyes!
For months, everyone was concerned over the Ray star's prognosis due to conflicting reports claiming his health scare was nearly fatal.
But it appears that Jamie Foxx is back, and he's looking better than ever!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx