Jamie Foxx teases "big things" in new pic three months after his hospitalization

Jamie Foxx has shared that he has big things in store following his April hospitalization in which the actor was rushed to an Atlanta hospital.

By Elyse Johnson

Las Vegas, Nevada - Multi-hyphenate star Jamie Foxx has officially made his social media return as he recovers from his medical complication.

Jamie Foxx is back and better than ever in his first Instagram post since his hospitalization.
Jamie Foxx is back and better than ever in his first Instagram post since his hospitalization.  © Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx

Big things are on the horizon, per the still-healing 55-year-old Grammy winner's Thursday Instagram post.

Foxx shared a pic of himself in Sin City in a dapper green suit as he posed next to a golden Formula One car branded with insignias from BetMGM – a sports betting venture connected to MGM Resorts.

"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas," he captioned the post.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny "seem in love" spotted on romantic vacay!
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny "seem in love" spotted on romantic vacay!

"We got BIG things coming soon."

Foxx's daughter Corine also shared a snap from the campaign in which the 29-year-old model was seen seated next to her famous dad in a black T-shirt and denim shorts.

"Year 4 of @betmgm in the books. So proud of you always Dad," she wrote.

Jamie Foxx is back after health scare

Jamie Foxx's health had fans concerned after reports claimed his medical incident was nearly fatal.
Jamie Foxx's health had fans concerned after reports claimed his medical incident was nearly fatal.  © Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx

The Jamie Foxx Show star's newest update follows his first public outing in Chicago since his April hospitalization.

Foxx was spotted waving to people, playing golf, and doing a good deed for a fan who lost her purse.

Needless to say, the sighting was definitely a sight for sore eyes!

Jennifer Lopez curses out paparazzi after being locked out of luxury gym
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez curses out paparazzi after being locked out of luxury gym

For months, everyone was concerned over the Ray star's prognosis due to conflicting reports claiming his health scare was nearly fatal.

But it appears that Jamie Foxx is back, and he's looking better than ever!

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx

More on Celebrities: