Jamie Foxx's A-list friends ask for prayers as his daughter shares counter-narrative

Atlanta, Georgia - Amid the confusing reports about actor and singer Jamie Foxx's condition, it has been revealed that the star is "stable" as his loved ones continue to ask fans for prayers.

Amid conflicting narratives about Jamie Foxx's health, his daughter Corinne Foxx shared – and deleted – an update of her own on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / corinnefoxx / ROMAIN MAURICE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

From rapper Kid Cudi to former quarterback Robert Griffin III, the 55-year-old multi-talented star remains in the thoughts of his A-list pals as he heals from his severe "medical complication."

The most recent batch of well-wishes occurred before Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx shared a perplexing update on her father by way of Instagram.

In a since-deleted IG story, Corinne called out the media for running "wild."

"Update from family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," Corinne wrote.

However, other reports have surfaced, claiming that his loved ones are "preparing for the worst."

Last week, it was confirmed by People that Foxx is "stable" and "not in a life-threatening situation now."

The good news hasn't stopped his industry friends from giving the Ray star his flowers and consistently showering him with positive thoughts.

