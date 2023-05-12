Jamie Foxx's A-list friends ask for prayers as his daughter shares counter-narrative
Atlanta, Georgia - Amid the confusing reports about actor and singer Jamie Foxx's condition, it has been revealed that the star is "stable" as his loved ones continue to ask fans for prayers.
From rapper Kid Cudi to former quarterback Robert Griffin III, the 55-year-old multi-talented star remains in the thoughts of his A-list pals as he heals from his severe "medical complication."
The most recent batch of well-wishes occurred before Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx shared a perplexing update on her father by way of Instagram.
In a since-deleted IG story, Corinne called out the media for running "wild."
"Update from family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," Corinne wrote.
However, other reports have surfaced, claiming that his loved ones are "preparing for the worst."
Last week, it was confirmed by People that Foxx is "stable" and "not in a life-threatening situation now."
The good news hasn't stopped his industry friends from giving the Ray star his flowers and consistently showering him with positive thoughts.
Kid Cudi, Tyler the Creator, and more stars send Jamie Foxx their love
On Wednesday, Kid Cudi wrote on Twitter: "Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx."
Fellow rapper Tyler the Creator posted a video to his Instagram story, re-sharing a fan account's video of Foxx performing his song Infatuation, adding that he is "sending love" to the Oscar winner.
Robert Griffin III also took tweeted a similar sentiment: "Please send a prayer up for Jamie Foxx and his family."
"He is much more than a talented actor, comedian and musician," the athlete continued.
Last month, Foxx's daughter asked fans for privacy after revealing the Night Shift star was hospitalized but chose not to disclose more information.
The Grammy winner did break his silence a few weeks after the nearly fatal incident by thanking his fans for the love while noting that he feels "blessed."
