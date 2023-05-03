Jamie Foxx breaks silence on near-fatal medical incident

Atlanta, Georgia - Actor Jamie Foxx has broken his silence following a scary health incident that occurred on April 12.

Jamie Foxx shared a message with his Instagram followers on Wednesday, about three weeks after his mystery medical incident. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to express his gratitude for the well wishes and prayers sent his way since his daughter Corinne informed fans of his undisclosed medical complication.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" he said on the post, which featured text written on a black background.

"Feeling blessed," he added, followed by prayer hand, heart, and fox emojis.

Foxx also reshared the announcement that Nick Cannon would be taking over hosting duties for Foxx and his daughter Corinne on Beat Shazam during the Django Unchained actor's continued hospitalization.

"Appreciate ya my boy," Foxx wrote to Cannon above the announcement. "See u all soon."

Earlier on Wednesday, friends of the star asked for further "prayers" amid his recovery.