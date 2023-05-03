Jamie Foxx's health issues continue as friends asks for "prayers"

Atlanta, Georgia - Actor Jamie Foxx is still hospitalized after suffering from an undisclosed medical complication three weeks ago.

Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital three weeks after he reported "fatal" medical complication. © Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the New York Post shared that friends of the 55-year-old star have asked for "prayers" as he remains in the hospital.

While there still hasn't been an update on what caused Foxx's health condition, TMZ reported that those closet to him have expressed that he needs all the prayers he can get.

Prior to this, it was suggested that the singer's medical incident was "fatal" and Foxx needed "immediate attention" after his health scare.

On April 12, the Jamie Foxx Show star was hospitalized in Georgia after suffering from a complication while filming his Netflix movie, Back in Action.

The following day, his daughter Corinne shared a statement via Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family asking fans for privacy while her father recovers.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the statement read.