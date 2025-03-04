Jay-Z takes legal action against sexual assault accuser in shock filing
New York, New York - Rap mogul Jay-Z is going to court and making serious accusations. After the civil suit against him for sexual abuse was dropped, he is now suing the woman and her lawyers who filed it.
On Monday, Jay-Z filed the lawsuit against lawyers Tony Buzbee and David Fortney as well as their anonymous client.
The latter had claimed in October last year that, at 13 years old, had been raped by rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and another unnamed male celebrity at a party.
When the lawsuit was reissued in December, Jay-Z was revealed to be the other alleged perpetrator.
The musician has since vehemently defended himself and denied the allegations.
On February 14, however, Buzbee and his client dropped the lawsuit.
But now Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is going on the offensive.
On Monday, March 3, he filed a new lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation.
Rapper Jay-Z claims plaintiff attempted to "extort" him
The lawsuit also alleges that the former plaintiff and her lawyers tried to extort him "through a menacing 'private' 'demand letter.'"
In addition, the complaint claims that the plaintiff "voluntarily admitted" to Jay-Z's rep that "Carter did not assault her" and that Buzbee had "pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday."
In a statement to People, the lawyer said he was convinced that this case had no legal basis in Alabama and that after speaking with his client, he had also concluded that the quoted statements were either fictitious or made by another person but not by his client.
"This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course," Buzbee said.
"We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases."
For Buzbee, this is not the first lawsuit Jay-Z has filed against him.
Jay-Z had already accused him of defamation in December 2024, followed by another lawsuit on February 10, 2025, in which he accused the lawyer of causing him emotional distress.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP