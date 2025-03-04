Jay-Z takes legal action against sexual assault accuser in shock filing

New York, New York - Rap mogul Jay-Z is going to court and making serious accusations. After the civil suit against him for sexual abuse was dropped, he is now suing the woman and her lawyers who filed it.

A woman previously accused rappers Jay-Z (l.) and Sean "Diddy" Combs (r.) of sexual assault. © Bildmontage: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, Mark Von Holden/Invision via AP/dpa

On Monday, Jay-Z filed the lawsuit against lawyers Tony Buzbee and David Fortney as well as their anonymous client.

The latter had claimed in October last year that, at 13 years old, had been raped by rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and another unnamed male celebrity at a party.

When the lawsuit was reissued in December, Jay-Z was revealed to be the other alleged perpetrator.

The musician has since vehemently defended himself and denied the allegations.

On February 14, however, Buzbee and his client dropped the lawsuit.

But now Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is going on the offensive.

On Monday, March 3, he filed a new lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation.