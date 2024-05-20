Courteney Cox reveals she's often "visited" by late co-star Matthew Perry
Los Angeles, California - The tragic death of Friends star Matthew Perry shocked millions, including his co-star and longtime friend Courteney Cox.
In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, the 59-year-old grew emotional when she discussed her late colleague, who played her husband on the beloved sitcom.
"I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world," Cox said. "You know, he's just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."
Speaking of Perry in the present tense, the Scream star added, "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."
She continued on to say that the Emmy nominee is still part of her life, as are many of her other late loved ones.
"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us," Cox said.
Courteney Cox misses Matthew Perry "every day"
Perry, who struggled with drug addiction throughout his career, passed away in October 2023 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 54.
According to the authorities, his accidental death was due to "acute effects of ketamine."
Just a few days after his tragic death, the Friends cast released a joint statement honoring their late co-star.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement signed by Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc read.
Cox later shared a personal tribute to Perry via Instagram, writing, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."
