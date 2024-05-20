Courteney Cox reveals she's often "visited" by late co-star Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox (pictured) opened up about losing her beloved co-star Matthew Perry in a new interview. © ANGELA WEISS/AFP

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, the 59-year-old grew emotional when she discussed her late colleague, who played her husband on the beloved sitcom.

"I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world," Cox said. "You know, he's just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."

Speaking of Perry in the present tense, the Scream star added, "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

She continued on to say that the Emmy nominee is still part of her life, as are many of her other late loved ones.

"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us," Cox said.

