Ben Affleck gushes over ex Jennifer Lopez as her kids attend his movie premiere

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez 's ex Ben Affleck gushed over her and her kids at the Los Angeles premiere of his brand new movie , The Accountant 2.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and her kids were given praise by ex-husband Ben Affleck at the premiere of his highly-anticipated movie, The Accountant 2. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY & Kevin Winter / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

J.Lo is being showered with praise!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Ben revealed he was joined by the three children he shares with his first wife, Jennifer Garner – Violet (19), Seraphina (16), and Samuel (13).

He also shared that he was joined by J.Lo's 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

"It's a great night. The kids are here, Jen's kids are here. I'm very, very excited," he said.

The 52-year-old actor called Jennifer "spectacular" and "enormously important," highlighting her integrity and their strong co-parenting relationship.

"I love her kids. They're wonderful," he added, calling the blended family dynamic "the joy of my life."

He also dismissed online negativity, saying, "I don't read the stuff online much, and sometimes I get the sense that people wanna find something negative to talk about."