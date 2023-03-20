Ben Affleck gushes over new collab with wifey Jennifer Lopez

Los Angeles, California - Bennifer 2.0 is about to dominate Hollywood, as Ben Affleck announced his upcoming project with Jennifer Lopez .

Bennifer for life! Ben Affleck confirmed that his wifey Jennifer Lopez (l) will star in his next film. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & MICHAEL LOCCISANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 50-year-old Justice League star couldn't help but gush when he confirmed that his wifey will be starring in his upcoming movie from his new production company Artists Equity.

While speaking to CBS Sunday Morning about the flick, Unstoppable, Ben initially played coy when asked about JLo's role, which was first reported by Deadline.

"She may be doing that movie," he shared before adding, "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is."

The Good Will Hunting alum, who was joined on the morning show by his longtime friend and business partner Matt Damon, said of his spouse, "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."

"If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people."