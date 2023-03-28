Ben Affleck praises "magnificent" Jennifer Lopez in sweet interview

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck couldn't help but praise his wifey Jennifer Lopez for further proving that Bennifer's love don't cost a thing!

Ben Affleck (r) is a lucky man per his latest interview about his wife, Jennifer Lopez! © Collage: JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though it was the Justice League star's big night at the Los Angeles premiere for his latest movie Air, Ben didn't hold back about his adoration for J.Lo.

While speaking to ET on the red carpet, the filmmaker raved about the entertainer who looked stunning in in a gorgeous gown with a glimmering semi-sheer top, silver beaded embellishments, and a neon green skirt.

"She's brilliant,"Ben said while donning a dashingly dark navy blue suit. "And she helps me in every conceivable way."

The Flash actor continued declaring his love for his wifey before the special screening of the sports drama, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second," he said to the audience.

"And I want to say that none of it would be possible, this company, this movie, this joy tonight, without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world," Ben said.